Virtually perfect Benidorm fundraiser for Anemona Marina Baixa

THE Costa Blanca is getting active this month and joining hundreds of others in a virtual fundraiser for Anemona Marina Baixa.

The charity hopes to raise vital funds for those affected by breast cancer with a “virtual walk” between October 14 and 24.

-- Advertisement --



Anemona had been due to hold its annual charity walk as usual but owing to the Covid-19 pandemic it was decided to take fundraising online.

The group are asking the Marina Baixa’s local population to buy an Anemona t-shirt and take a photo while walking, practising sport or exercising while wearing it. These will then be shared on the charity’s social media pages.

Jorge Martinez de Lizarduy Araico, optician and director at Specsavers Opticas in Benidorm, is taking part in the fundraising initiative with members of his team and is also selling the Anemona t-shirts in the store.

Ultra-Trial runner Jorge will be wearing his t-shirt with pride while running in the mountains this month.

“We have collaborated for several years with Anemona and offered a 30 per cent discount on glasses to the charity’s members and their families,” he said.

“When we saw that their annual walk couldn’t go ahead, but they were encouraging people to exercise in the official charity t-shirt, we just had to get involved.

“I hope that by wearing the t-shirts instore and doing Ultra-Trail training sessions with the Specsavers Opticas Benidorm running club, we can raise awareness and encourage more people to get involved in this great campaign.

“Pop into the store and pick up your own charity t-shirt and let’s see how much we can raise,” Jorge said.

T-shirts can be purchased at the Benidorm store or directly from Anemona’s HQ on Calle La Biga 14 in Benidorm.

Specsavers Opticas Benidorm is located on Calle Gambo 2 and is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and between 5pm and 8pm. Saturdays, open from 10am until 1pm.

More information about Anemona and the event is available at www.anemonamarinabaixa.org or on its Facebook page.

To learn more about Specsavers Opticas visit www.specsavers.es or call 965 859 577.