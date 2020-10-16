United Nations calls Nigerias rape laws “draconian” as the countries plans to put into law to castrate paedophiles and rapists.

Nigeria´s stated governor has signed a law saying men found guilty of rape would be punished in the form of surgical castration and those guilty of raping a minor under the age of 14 would face the death penalty.

Public anger grew in the first half of this year as the restrictions due to the coronavirus seemed to have promted a huge spike in rape cases, which prompted a state of emergency.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said “Tempting as it may be to impose draconian punishments on those who carry out such monstrous acts, we must not allow ourselves to commit further violations,’ she said”

She also added that to assume that such punishments would deter rapists from committing the crime is wrong stating “the certainty of punishment, rather than its severity, deters crime”

