Tougher anti-Covid measures to be announced for 15 Valencian Community municipalities

THE Valencian Community’s Health department is tightening up restrictions in the 15 municipalities that are worst-affected by Covid-19.

This involves extending until October 19 the measures already imposed on nightlife venues, hospitality trade opening hours and visits to care homes for the elderly.

Ana Barcelo, who heads the Health department, is due to announce these new measures later today.

At the time of writing, the region’s accumulated coronavirus rate for the last 14 days stands at 106 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. This is the second-lowest in Spain and almost three times lower than the national average.

Nevertheless, yesterday – Thursday October 15 – had the greatest increase in cases than at any time in the last three weeks. Consequently, the Generalitat will approved new measures to halt the further spread of the virus.

Some municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants have Covid-19 infection rates that are viewed as “worrying” by the health authorities.

El Puig has 1,344 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by El Pinos (514), Guadassuar (390), Onda (386), Requena (271), Benifaio (267), Albatera (228) and Xativa (201).

Municipalities with fewer than 200 but still “worrying” are headed by Elda (199 cases), Canals (196), Dolores (187), Museros (185), Banyeres de Mariola (183), Burjassot (176) and Elche (154).