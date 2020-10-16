Tottenham Hotspur has completed the signing of Swansea City and Wales defender Joe Rodon for a fee believed to be in the region of £11m, potentially rising to £15m.

-- Advertisement --



As Tottenham completed the £11m signing of Joe Rodon from Swansea, the deadline for transfers involving English Football League clubs passed at 5 p.m. local time on Friday with Spurs ending their search for a centre-back by striking a deal with just hours left.

Tottenham had turned their attentions towards Rodon after being rebuffed in their attempts to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, with the Blues reluctant to strengthen their London rivals. Sources said Rodon was signed after having an opening offer of around £10m rejected.

However, Rodon is unlikely to have been registered in time to feature in Sunday’s Premier League home game against West Ham.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tottenham complete £11m signing of Joe Rodon from Swansea”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News does’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!