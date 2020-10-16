Somewhere to take a breather in Los Raimundos

LOS RAIMUNDOS is a hamlet of roughly 20 houses at the end of the Filabres mountain range between Antas and Bedar.

It dates from the end of the 19th century when Raimundo Contreras built his first farmhouse there.

Now it is home to a mix of Spanish and British residents, only a few of whom – who are mainly British – live there full time.

A group of British residents got together recently to improve the entrance to the hamlet by landscaping a piece of ground and creating a small garden area.

Then one of the group found a discarded bed frame by the rubbish container one day and thought he could turn it into a bench to enhance the planted area.

He got to work and, with help from neighbours, the result was soon clear to see.

Mayor of Antas, Pedro Zamora, councillors Felix Rodriguez Belmonte and Pedro Rodriguez Garcia and Lea-Anne Honeyman, who acted as interpreter, agreed to attend the unveiling of the new garden area.

They were all impressed by what they saw and pleased to see how the community’s efforts had improved the entrance to Los Raimundos.

They, and other visitors, will always be welcome in future to rest awhile whenever they are passing through, they were told.

