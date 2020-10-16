Russian campaign to tarnish UK’s COVID-19 vaccine which is being developed by the University of Oxford.

The outrageous claims being made by the Russians insist that the vaccine will turn humans into Monkeys because they are using chimpanzee virus which is spreading fear across the nation.

-- Advertisement --



The amusing, but at the same time extremely damaging images and videos circulating on Russia social media suggest that any vaccine in the UK is unsafe.

One of the images displays Boris Johnson photoshopped to look like an abominable snowman captioned, “I like my bigfoot vaccine”.

Another shows a coated monkey holding a syringe advertising AstraZeneca, the company that is manufacturing the vaccine.

These sort of post worrying can harm the work of the Oxford Scientist and will only add fuel to the anti-vaccine enthusiast.

Speaking the BBC Radio Four´s Today show, Professor Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity at Oxford University said:

“In this context, we are in at the moment, any misinformation, where we are trying to think of an intervention that we can have in the future to help the pandemic, whether they are treatments or vaccine, anything that undermines that could be extremely dangerous”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Russian campaign to tarnish UK’s COVID-19 vaccine”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!