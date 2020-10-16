Mother who falsely tested positive for COVID gives birth alone

A mother who had a false positive test for COVID was forced to give birth alone in an isolated room in the hospital.

Heather Stocks was forced to give birth to her son, Vinnie, at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire with only midwives in full PPE allowed in the room. Her partner, David Vickers, didn’t get to see the baby until Heather was discharged the following day.

Prior to the birth Heather underwent a routine Covid-19 test, and said she was devastated when it came back positive as she didn’t have any symptoms.

‘At this point, I was distraught. I had no symptoms whatsoever and they couldn’t understand it.’

Heather said: ‘I was completely alone with no one. My partner wasn’t allowed up to see me and neither was my mum.”

However, a further shock was in store for the family a few days later when Grimsby’s hospital called and told her “it was a false positive and [she] no longer had to isolate”.

Heather’s ‘borderline numbers’ had come up negative when sent for follow-up testing.

Chief Nurse Ellie Monkhouse said: “Our clinical teams follow the national guidance and have to act on the information they have in front of them at the time and in the best interests of our patients and staff.”

