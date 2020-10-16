Mother saves baby in plane crash as all other passengers die

A brave mother saved her baby in a plane crash by cradling it to her body, while all other passengers died.

The baby was found miraculously unharmed by rescue workers after the light aircraft crashed in Ubate, Colombia on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane was piloted by Dr Fabio Grandas, the infant’s father. Also onboard were his wife Mayerly Diaz Rojas, baby son Martin and the child’s nanny Nuris Maza. All three adults tragically perished in the crash, which was on route to Santa Maria from Guaymaral.

Rescue workers who arrived on the scene reported that the baby was found still cradled in his deceased mothers arms; she had apparently shielded him from harm with her body.

According to local media reports in Columbia, the baby is being treated at the Fundacion Santa Fe de Bogota and is in a stable condition.

The cause of the tragic crash is still unknown, but The Columbian Civil Aviation Authority issued a statement saying: “According to initial information, the aeroplane had all of its technical documentation up to date.”

