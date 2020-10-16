London Moves to Tier 2 Lockdown at Midnight Tonight

The whole of London will move into a Tier Two lockdown at 00.01am on Saturday, meaning a ban on mixing indoors.

MORE than half the population of England is preparing for tougher lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight as London and other “high risk” areas enter Covid Tier Two. The capital will join areas including Essex and Elmbridge in seeing strict new measures imposed, with millions of people banned from mixing with other households indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

Downing Street said Tier Two restrictions meant couples living apart could see each other outdoors – but social distancing restrictions meant they would not be able to have physical contact. “The rules on household mixing in Tier Two set out that you should mix with your own household only unless you have formed a support bubble and that obviously does apply to some couples.”

The news comes as a further 138 people died with coronavirus and a further 18,890 positive tests have also been reported yesterday. This brings the UK’s death toll to 43,293, and the total number of cases to 673,622.

