LOCKDOWN brings more drama for singletons, from midnight October 16, individuals from different households in London, Essex, York, North East Derbyshire, and Chesterfield will be banned from mixing indoors, under Tier 2 restrictions.

This means that people won’t be able to have their partners in their homes unless they’re already co-habiting, and a ban on meeting new dates in pubs and restaurants will also come into effect.

Meanwhile, those living under Tier 3 restrictions in Liverpool, which will also come into force in Lancashire tonight, will not be able to go on dates, due to a ban on socialising with anyone outside your household in any indoor setting, private garden, and most outdoor hospitality venues.

Guidance put in place also recommends that ‘in the early stages of a relationship, you should take particular care to follow the rules on social distancing’ causing lockdown drama for singletons forced to remain two metres apart from people they do not live with, (or have not formed a support bubble with) where possible.

Which may come in handy if the dates going badly but, not so much if it’s going well.

COVID-19 is not a sexually transmitted infection, however, it can be passed on through kissing and close contact, including having sex.

The UK government says, ‘If in the early stages of a relationship, you should take particular care to follow the guidance on social distancing’.

This means staying two metres apart from people you do not live with (or have not formed a support bubble with) where possible, or one metre with extra precautions in place, such as wearing face coverings or increasing ventilation indoors.

