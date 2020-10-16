Leeds mum ‘feared she would die’ after eating McDonald’s

A Leeds mum said she ‘feared she would’ die after eating chicken nuggets from McDonald’s.

Lily Denton, 23, has vowed she will never eat at McDonald’s again because a chicken nugget made her feel so ill she thought she was going to die.

Lily told Leeds Live the shortly after eating the nuggets she experienced severe stomach cramps; looking more closely, she discovered a brown and red blob inside one of the nuggets. Her daughter Autumn, 3, also had a pain in her stomach.

As her condition worsened, a friend ‘carried’ her to hospital where she claims she was given antibiotics and morphine for the pain.

A letter from her council’s Food and Health department issued after her discharge confirmed that she had Campylobacter, a bacteria responsible for food poisoning, in her stool.

Upon examining the photos Lily took of her nuggets, McDonald’s said the red and brown areas were most likely a blood vessel.

“Food safety and quality are of the utmost importance to us,” a spokesperson said.

