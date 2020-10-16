Lancashire moves into Tier Three as leaders comply with UK government. Tier Three is the highest level of restrictions and Lancashire will move into the restrictions from Saturday, October 17.

THIS will mean that all pubs will be closed and the public will not be allowed to mix between households, private gardens or other outdoor areas. Gyms and leisure centres will remain open however unlike the restrictions agreed in other areas of the UK.

The news comes after local council leaders have accused the government of bullying them into accepting the deal to move into the next tier.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has said they have “worked intensively with local leaders” to come to an agreement. He also added that the government must act now due to the rise in cases in the north west of the country.

The new lockdown restriction will affect around 1.5 million people, including those in Blackpool, Blackburn, Lancaster and Preston.

Labour Councillor, Paul Foster, said: “We have been bullied, harassed, threatened and blackmailed into moving into Tier Three.”

He continued “The discussions with the government were a complete shambles and we were basically told if we didn’t accept the restrictions we would have even more draconian measures imposed on us.”

A support package has been put into place for Lancashire worth £42 million.

