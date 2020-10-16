KILLER husband snaps over lockdown and shoots his wife in the chest with a shotgun in the presence of two children.

51 year old Peter Hartshorne-Jones shot his wife, Silke, 41, at their home in Suffolk while suffering from a ‘depressive illness’ believed to have been exacerbated by lockdown. Two children were in the house at the time and witnessed the ‘aftermath’ of the shooting. Hartshorne-Jones will be tried on charges of manslaughter rather than murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor Peter Gair told Ipswich Crown Court that Hartshorne-Jones “had a long term depressive illness that was exacerbated by the coronavirus period” and that he displayed “psychotic symptoms” at the time of the shooting.

At an earlier hearing it was heard that Hartshorne-Jones had made multiple calls to health professionals between March 16th and April 27th, resulting in 29 call outs to his home by medical staff. It was also reported that he had stopped taking his prescribed medication.

Sentencing will take place on January 11th following further psychiatric evaluation.

