John Leslie jury sent home as ‘precautionary measure’

THE jury for the John Leslie trial has been sent home as a ’precautionary measure’ as Covid restrictions tighten, right before hearing closing arguments.

“As a precautionary measure the trial is unable to sit today and it is hoped the trial will be able to continue on Monday,” a statement released by the judge said. The jury was sent home just as Leslie’s lawyer was about to make her closing speech.

Several safety measures have been put in place for the trial at Southwark Crown Court amid tighter Covid restrictions. Jurors, the press and those in the public gallery must socially distance, with twice as much space between them as usual. Protective face masks are permitted in the court room and a one-way system for entering and exiting the building has been put in place.

Former Blue Peter presenter, Leslie, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Christmas party in London’s West End in 2008.

