Jet2holidays Turns Towards Crete to Recover Holiday Cancellations

Jet2holidays has added October and November Crete packages in a bid to recover recent holiday cancellations.

Jet2holidays recently cancelled a number of flights and holidays to Spain and Portugal until early 2021 in the face of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. Flights and holidays to Malaga and Alicante in Spain will now be suspended until the 10th February 2021. However, these losses look likely to recouped as the package holiday operator announced a slew of flights back to the Greek islands.

The Greek island was added to the government’s list of travel corridors yesterday evening, meaning returning customers no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days. The tour operator has added holidays with flights to Heraklion from six UK bases: Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted.

Its programme includes weekend flights and October half-term dates. After the Scottish government announced that holidaymakers returning from all of Greece (except Mykonos) no longer have to quarantine, Jet2 has added additional flights to Rhodes from Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as Glasgow-Crete services.

Over the past few weeks, Jet2 has added more than 80 additional October and November services to Rhodes, Kos, Corfu and Crete (Heraklion).

