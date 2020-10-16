Javea Bowls Club’s annual challenge

FOR the third time in the last four years, the Chairman’s team won the annual Chairman versus Management challenge.

This fun event was enjoyed by 30 members and the result was only settled with the last bowl of the morning.

With every player watching closely, Sue Kent’s team were holding shot and leading the match by 12-11.

The pressure was on Dave Gardiner to draw his wood within six inches of the jack but unfortunately he missed narrowly, and the spoils went to the Chairman.

A complimentary lunch was provided to all competitors and they were delighted that their sponsors, Foreign Currency Direct, were represented by Glenn Tullett.