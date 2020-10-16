Instagram endorsements must say if they have been paid for

INFLUENCERS have become hugely successful on Instagram with literally millions of followers earning them large amounts of money when they click on links for clothing etc but this could soon change in the UK at least.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating the organisation which is operated by Facebook Ireland and effectively accused it of allowing hidden advertising which is not clear to the consumer.

UK law makes it illegal for users to endorse products or companies without signposting that they have been paid or been given free gifts to do so.

For the future there will have to be a clear labelling when anyone has been paid to endorse a product and without that they will not be able to post their message.