Horror at 18 month old child with rotten teeth

A TOP dentist has described a shocking rise in 18-month-old children needing rotten teeth extracted as “one big horror story”.

-- Advertisement --



Prof Helen Rodd MBE, 55, begged parents to stop giving their children sugary drinks, including fruit squash.

The University of Sheffield dental expert, with 31 years experience, said, “There’s been an increase with more extractions of teeth from children under general anesthetic.

“You will see 18-month-olds having their front teeth out because they’ve just gone to bed with bottles of juice and their teeth are rotten down to the gum.

She says they have a 600 strong waiting list of children who need their teeth removed because of the pandemic in South Yorkshire.

“I have seen a long timespan of children and the things that really strike me is I sadly have not seen a reduction, in fact, there’s been an increase with more extractions of teeth from children under general anesthetic.

“These children are aged four, five, six years old, and needing their teeth out.”

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!