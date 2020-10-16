EFFECTIVELY a type of solar power, the Spanish company Solaria is committed to producing this green energy across Spain and has just opened a new photovoltaic park in the town of Belinchón (Castilla-La Mancha) at a cost of €14 million which employed 250 people and will serve 15,000 homes.

The company is now looking to expand considerably and has plans to crate additional parks which will over a period of time generate 2,500 megawatts annually and give work to 15,000 during the construction period.