Furious Newcastle fans collectively pay £7m for games they will never see due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 18,000 fans of the beautiful game are still making payments towards season tickets that they are currently unable to use due to games currently being played behind closed doors.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) estimate that the club is taking in the region of £1m per month from fans. On addition, supporters are now being made to shell out £14.95 per game to watch their favourite club play on pay-per-view.

The club’s owner, Sports Direct billionaire, Mike Ashley, are the only Premier League club that is continuing to take fans payments during a time when their tickets can’t be used.

A statement from NUST read: “Over 18,000 fans are still being charged monthly direct debit payments for season 20-21 and have been since March.”

“Over £1m per month flows out of North East fan households into Newcastle United, at a time of record unemployment and hardship.”

“No other Premier League club is currently taking money from fans.”

“On top of this, fans must pay £14.95 for pay-per-view games. The cost of watching football in the UK is out of control.”

“Sky, BT and Amazon Prime combined is a minimum of £803.88 per year.”

“Adding £14.95 pay-per-view games will be almost £300 per year extra.”

“This is not right. The Premier League should act. Newcastle United need to act.”

“Stop taking money from people who need it. Start listening and talking to fans. Start giving back.”

However, a source from Newcastle United denied the £7m claim stating, “The figure is a broad calculation and not accurate.”

“There is a commitment to refund fans for missed games.”

“But it is difficult to say season tickets will cease because we don’t know how many games they will miss.”

“We have been in dialogue with the Trust and had meetings planned for next week.”

