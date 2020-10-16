FIRST Coronavirus vaccines won’t arrive until Spring, according to European Medicines Agency (EMA).

EMA’s Executive Director Guido Rasi said that coronavirus vaccines may arrive in the spring of next year, “if all goes well”. This news comes despite the fact that an experimental jab was just found effective in China.

-- Advertisement --



“It is very difficult, almost impossible, to have the vaccine by 2020. If all goes well, in the first months of 2021 there could be three EMA-approved vaccines,” Rasi told 24-hour information television channel Skytg24.

It is understood that once a vaccine is made ready, it will first be provided to those in the ‘at-risk’ categories, before then being rolled out to the general population.

Rasi explained that it is expected that “the first major doses for at-risk populations will arrive in the spring of 2021 with a significant start of vaccination” and that “dose availability will increase very quickly after approval. I think if we’re lucky, a lot of those who want to get vaccinated could do it by the summer of 2021.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “First Coronavirus vaccines won’t arrive until Spring”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!