AN ‘exorcist’ who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl after promising to ‘cure’ her with ‘tantric methods’ was attacked by activists in his office.

A 14 year old girl was brought by her parents to the so-called ‘healer’ in Nizamabad, Telangana, India for treatment with physical and mental ailments. The man promised her parents he would ‘cure’ her with ‘tantric methods’.

-- Advertisement --



He then allegedly began systematically raping her on a weekly basis in his office. The abuse was only discovered when the girl went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a genital infection.

Relatives and women’s rights activists stormed the “exorcist’s” office when they learned of the abuse and dragged him to the street, where he was beaten with fists and shoes by an angry mob of women and men, before being handed over to authorities.

The ‘healer’ allegedly threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she told anyone about the rapes.

Police have opened a rape case against the accused, who has been identified as P Shivaprasad.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “‘Exorcist’ who raped girl while ‘curing’ her is attacked by activists”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!