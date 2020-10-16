Eleven of the Popes Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19, sparking concerns over the Pope’s health.

Pope Francis, worryingly was seen today performing his usual daily duties despite the positive testing results this included a meeting with Cardinal G.

It is thought that this is the first of the Swiss Guards to contract Coronavirus out of over 100 guards employed by the Vatican, in which all eleven are experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. Apart from these cases, the Vatican has only reported 3 cases of COVID-19.

The Vatican is worried that the pope who is 83 is particularly vulnerable to the virus and has been spotted on several occasions not wearing a mask.

It was only last week when The Vatican made the wearing of masks and practicing social distancing mandatory even when outside.

