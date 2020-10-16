Discotheques, Dance halls and Cocktail Bars in Madrid Serve Food to Reopen

Breakfast, lunch or dinner is now been served in nightclubs and bars in Madrid so they can reopen.

Discotheques, dance halls and cocktail bars, with prior licenses, can already serve meals on their premises. The new law now in place allows them to reopen and was adopted by the regional government to try to alleviate the serious crisis that the nightlife sector is going through due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From today, you can have breakfast, lunch or dinner at a disco, a cocktail bar or a dance hall. All those that have the necessary licenses to function as restaurants, bars or cafeterias can open their doors from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. but in no case can they admit new customers after the 00:00 deadline.

Restrictions vary

In areas with restrictions, such as the capital Madrid and other municipalities, they must close at eleven o’clock at night and only admit new customers at ten o’clock. However, he Madrid nightlife employers’ association has considered that the order approved by the Community of Madrid is “unfeasible” from the “economic and technical” point of view, and they prefer to continue to have their activity suspended to exempt themselves from paying any rent.

Tito Pajares, president of the employer’s association, said: “The nightlife sector cannot compete with traditional restaurants in a market as fragile and weak as the current one, with a fifth of the range of catering products.” The employers emphasize that they do not have the kitchen staff and “having all our employees in ERTE, it would mean hiring new staff to provide a restaurant service in optimal conditions”, he said.

“Therefore, they demand a meeting with the regional vice president, Ignacio Aguado, to agree on “adequate measures” for a sector with more than 20,800 jobs and 2,600 establishments.” The regional government is expected to make a statement regards this matter next week.

