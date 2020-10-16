A Berlin court has overturned bar closures and deems it was a ‘disproportionate’ measure.

Last weekend Berlin city authorities ordered bars and restaurants to close from 11pm to 6am as infection numbers continued to climb. However, a Berlin court has now overturned the bar closures and claims it is a “disproportionate encroachment on freedoms’, as the new infections are more likely to stem from family and religious gatherings, travel and community facilities.

-- Advertisement --



Angel Merkel and the German premiers had agreed to adopt the curfew if the number of new infections passed the threshold of 35 per 100’000 people in seven days. Now Merkel is warning that the country is heading for “disaster”.

In talks with state leaders on Wednesday night Merkel reminded them that other European countries had adopted similar “drastic measures” and she expressed how worried she is about the situation.

‘If you ask me what it is that worries me, it’s the exponential rate of increase. We have to stop that. Otherwise this won’t end well,’ she said.

The decision of the court to overturn the bar closures has been met with relief by the hospitality industry in Berlin.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Court has overturned bar closures in Germany”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!