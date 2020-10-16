Thank you

VISITORS who stay in accommodation in Casares will receive a free box containing cheese, different sausages, honey and bread all produced locally and donated by the council together with a letter of thanks for choosing to stay in the town.

Beach fences

A NUMBER of wooden fences have been constructed on different beaches in La Linea de la Concepcion, not to keep neighbours out but to stop erosion of sand in spots which are notorious for attack by strong winds.

Days of the Dead

THE five cemeteries in the municipality of San Roque will be open from 8am to 6pm from October 26 to November 2 in order to ensure that families are able to pay their respects to the departed whilst observing social distancing.

Q for Quality

THE Institute for Tourist Quality (ICTE) has awarded the municipality of Manilva its ‘Q for Quality’ certificate, showing that it is an Intelligent Tourist Destination and the town is one of the first in Western Costa del Sol to obtain this distinction.

Water works

AS part of an ongoing planned which started in 2016, Estepona Council is investing €215,000 this year into laying new sewer and water pipes in four different areas of the town as well as undertaking remedial work in streams that often overflow.