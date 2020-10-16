Britons in Desperate Dash to get home from Italy to Beat Sunday’s 4am Deadline

Desperate Britons are scrambling to cancel flights to Italy or face a race to get back home to beat the 4am deadline on Sunday.

AFTER Italy was added to the UK’s quarantine list, easyJet, Jet2 and British Airways’ customers have rushed to social media to request the airlines for refunds on flights and changes to destinations.

The ‘mad rush for refunds’ came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that people travelling to Britain from Italy, the Vatican City and San Marino will have to self-isolate from 4am on Sunday October 18. He also said that quarantine for people returning to the UK will be reduced to seven days under a radical overhaul of the government’s coronavirus travel ban.

A virtual ABTA travel industry conference on Wednesday heard that in future, travellers will self-isolate at home and take a Covid test a week after landing. The chief executives of Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airports Group, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic said in a joint statement that the creation of the proposed task force by the UK government represented a ‘step in the right direction.’

