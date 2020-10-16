Following an investigation lasting almost two years, the ICO concluded that British Airways did not have sufficient security measures in place to process such a significant amount of personal data.

Following an investigation lasting almost two years, the ICO concluded that British Airways did not have sufficient security measures in place to process such a significant amount of personal data.

In a statement, the ICO said:

“People entrusted their personal details to BA and BA failed to take adequate measures to keep those details secure,” said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham in a statement. “Their failure to act was unacceptable and affected hundreds of thousands of people, which may have caused some anxiety and distress as a result. That’s why we have issued BA with a £20m fine – our biggest to date. When organisations take poor decisions around people’s personal data, that can have a real impact on people’s lives. The law now gives us the tools to encourage businesses to make better decisions about data, including investing in up-to-date security.”

