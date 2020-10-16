Breaking News – Millionaire businessman released from jail

MILLIONAIRE businessman Richard Pusey has been released back into the community months after he was accused of filming a dying police officer.

Pusey was granted bail in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 16, amid concerns it could take years for him to be brought to trial.

Pusey will be released from the Melbourne Remand Centre where he has been locked up on remand since April 23.

It was the day after a lorry crashed into four police officers after they had pulled him over for allegedly driving at 149km/h in his Porsche 911 with cannabis and crystal meth in his system.

Pusey is expected to return to his multi-million dollar home – just outside of Melbourne, where he will await trial.

Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Josh Prestney all died in the crash.

Pusey, 42, appeared in court on Friday via videolink.

Pusey faces a wait of anywhere up to three years to go to trial due to the extensive court delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under strict bail conditions, Pusey will need to adhere to a nightly curfew, stop driving a car, hand over his passport and not use social media or any other ‘electronic communications’ to publish anything about the case.

He will also need to report to police three times a week so they can keep tabs on him.