Brazilian senator hid cash between his buttocks

BRAZILIAN senator, Chico Rodrigues, hid cash between his buttocks during a police raid on his home.

Police raided the home of Rodrigues, who is an ally of Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, on Wednesday as part of an investigation into misappropriation of public funds during the pandemic. When police searched his house they found the Brazilian senator had hidden cash between his buttocks.

The Estado de São Paulo reported that 30’000 reais – over £4000 – was concealed in Rodrigues’s underpants, clenched between his buttocks.

A local magazine, Revista Crusoé reported: “To give you a sense of just how preposterous the situation was, some of the recovered notes were stained with faeces. “It was a scene of considerable embarrassment,” it said.

Although the Brazilian senator didn’t volunteer any explanation as to why he hid cash in his underwear, Rodrigues denies all wrongdoing and insisted: “I have a clean background and a respectable life. I’ve never been involved in any kind of scandal.”

