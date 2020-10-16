Altea’s name will be written in stone

MARIO ROMERO won the Amb el Nom d’Altea competition to design a sculpture incorporating the municipality’s name.

This was the third-most voted proposal in Altea’s 2019 participatory Budget which allocated €100,000 for projects chosen by residents registered on the local Padron.

-- Advertisement --



As well as the letters making up Romero’s sculpture includes fishes, starfishes, seaweed and waves.

“Thinking of Altea and not remembering the sea is impossible,” said the young artist, who will execute the sculpture in stone.