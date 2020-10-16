CONCERNS are growing as the number of children being poisoned accidentally by alcohol hand wash and sanitisers is up a staggering 900 per cent on last year.

In a report by the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, 874 cases of accidental poisoning had been reported, compared to just 90 in 2019.

585 of those cases were connected to a child ingesting alcohol gel and 368 cases involved children under the age of just two poisoned by the alcohol hand gel.

The vast majority swallowed the hand-sanitisers, although some became intoxicated after inhaling the product.

Most cases have fortunately been mild but the Spanish Minister of Health has reminded parents to be careful when using the gel and also to be mindful of where it is kept at home. Alcohol hand gel poisoning children can be avoided, we just need to be a little more mindful of where we leave it.

