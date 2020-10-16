FORMER AC/DC bass guitarist Paul Matters has died, announced his friend Rod Wescombe on Facebook.

Wescombe announced the death of the former AC/DC guitarist on Facebook, saying he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of his death.

-- Advertisement --



Matters joined AD/DC in 1975 but lasted only a few short weeks before he was fired by lead singer Bon Scott. He then retired from music completely and led ‘a reclusive life’.

Playing tribute to his friend’s life, Wescombe said on Facebook:

“I first met Paul in 1973 when he was playing bass in “Armageddon” at a gig in Hamilton, Newcastle N.S.W.

‘When I was living in Toronto he would drop into the house in the late hours to party and he loved to party.

‘In late ’75 after he departed AC/DC we played together in a one off band called ‘Miss Australia Band’ at a gig on a ferry on Lake Macquarie.

‘I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area.

‘I recall he could always make me laugh when he was in the mood.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “AC/DC guitarist Paul Matters dies”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!