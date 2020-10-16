A man runs riot in a local Tesco supermarket in Ealing, London.

CUSTOMERS could not believe what they were witnessing as a customer went ballistic after staff told him that he needed to wear a mask.

The man, as yet unnamed, started running wild in the aisles, pulling all stocked confectionery to the floor.

It was reported that the staff politely asked him to put on his mask or leave the building but he didn’t take too kindly to their request by shouting and swearing at them. He then took to the shelves and began throwing and kicking hundreds of packets of crisps and sweets everywhere.

In a video that has been viewed thousands of times on TikTok, you can see the staff and shoppers looking on in disbelief at what the man was doing.

Met Police said: “Officers arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage. He was further arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm in relation to an alleged assault (minor injury) on a staff member at the store.”

The man now known to be Soren Birch of Greenford was bailed and will appear in court to answer to charges of intending to destroy or damage property, and assault by beating.

