26.7 million fewer GP appointments this year compared to last

THE Care Quality Commission revealed today that there were 26.7 million fewer GP appointments met between March and August this year, compared to the same months last year.

The loss of 26.7 million GP appointments is down to a combination of factors; social distancing rules meant that doctors could not see as many patients as usual, with many appointments being moved online, and due to the pandemic many people chose to cancel appointments rather than risk catching Covid.

Cancer Research UK said on Monday that up to three million people have missed out on cancer screenings, which could lead to up to 35,000 unnecessary deaths.

Dr Rosie Benneyworth, chief inspector of primary care at the Care Quality Commission said that the impact of this will have far-reaching effects. “We know that people sometimes haven’t had their long-term conditions followed up, and that is likely to also have a long term impact. It’s really important that actually all the needs of the people are met, and not just the people with Covid-19.”

