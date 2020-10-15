US poet Sylvia Plath’s Benidorm connection

Plath’s Benidorm connection

FILM director Maria Anton Cabot is currently shooting a film about the US poet Sylvia Plath in Benidorm.

Benidorm-born Anton’s short film, which will be shown nationally and internationally, centres on Plath’s honeymoon which she and her husband, the British poet Ted Hughes spent in Benidorm in the summer of 1956.

Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez recently visited the film set on the Levante beach where he met the young director, the production team and actors as well as the many extras, all of them Benidorm residents.

Anton’s film is the second recent Spanish-made film that features Sylvia Plath, following completion of Isabel Coixet’s Nieva en Benidorm (Snow in Benidorm).

This was also filmed in the town although shooting was interrupted during the State of Alarm.

As well as its line-up of well-known Spanish actors, Nieva en Benidorm stars Britons Timothy Spall and Sarita Choudry.