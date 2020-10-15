UNIVERSITIES across the UK will be forced into a two-week lockdown before Christmas to allow students home to their families.

The lockdown will take place from December 8 to December 22 and will involve classes being taught online only.

Boris Johnson previously said ‘plans are being put in place to allow students home safely for Christmas’ as many hundreds of students across the country have been forced to self-isolate due to rising COVID-19 cases. Is a two-week mandatory university lockdown possible though?

Dr. Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and Colleges Union, said the plans were ‘unworkable and chaotic’.

In a series of tweets, she said, ‘Ministers want to place English universities into lockdown from 8-22 Dec, with students remaining on campus & teaching carried out online before returning home.

‘This perverse obsession with Christmas is dangerous. The government must focus on the here & now! ‘Universities are not boarding schools! Not everyone lives on campus. This “plan” is unworkable and chaotic. These measures are highly undesirable but will also be impossible to deliver or oversee.

Keeping University students in a two-week mandatory lockdown is no easy task!