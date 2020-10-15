TWITTER and Facebook shut down New York Post story on Joe Biden.

IN an unprecedented move, Twitter has blocked users from posting links to the Post story due to questions of about “the origins of the materials.” Facebook quickly followed suit by placing restrictions on linking the article.

-- Advertisement --



The information in the story was allegedly obtained from a computer belonging to Hunter Biden from an unnamed computer repair shop.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explained that he had put restrictions in place because some images contained personal information and Twitter policies against posting hacked material prohibit “directly distribut[ing] content obtained through hacking that contains private information”.

The move has understandably been met with outrage from the political right, with Trump’s campaign director, Jake Schneider, calling it “absolutely unacceptable”.

In a letter to Dorsey, Republican senator Ted Cruz wrote: “Twitter’s censorship of this story is quite hypocritical, given its willingness to allow users to share less-well-sourced reporting critical of other candidates.”

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign insists that no wrongdoing has occurred.

“We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” said a spokesman for the campaign.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Twitter and Facebook shut down New York Post story on Joe Biden”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!