The Entertainers finally entertained in Los Arcos, Pedreguer

AFTER the last-minute cancellation of their August gig at Los Arcos in Pedreguer, The Entertainers finally performed to a socially-distanced audience of 130 people.

The U3A Vall del Pop group provided three sets of excellently-mixed songs from musicals as well as pop, rock-and-roll and ballads with three costume changes.

The Entertainers had obviously worked hard in practice since lockdown restrictions were lifted and they were word and note-perfect.

The Dolly Birds’ dance movements made everybody want to get up and dance, while Musical Director David Rohl put together wonderful backing tracks.

The Entertainers were raising money for Jalon Valley Help (JVH) and all the ticket money – a splendid total of €2,200 – went to the charity, as Los Arcos provided the venue free of charge.

The evening’s entertainment was completed when The Entertainers sang the JVH theme song, You Raise Me Up, with the JVH team leading the audience.

The Entertainers have also made a CD entitled Let the Music Play, which is on sale for €10 at all JVH shops and events, again with all monies going to the charity thanks to Blevins Franks paying the cost of pressing.

The Entertainers’ next, and-not-to-be missed, performance will take place at the Vall del Pop U3A Dinner on November 27. JVH also hope to be able to stage an Entertainers’ concert at Salones Canor in Teulada next spring.