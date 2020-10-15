Sturgeon could make Johnson cave in EU Brexit Negotiations as a new study has revealed the support for Scottish Independence is now at a record 58%.

The shock poll results have Downing Street ministers extremely concerned over the future of the Union and fear a No-Deal Brexit would push even more Scots to be pushed to voting for Independence.

Sky News Deputy Political Editor said, “When you look at other issues that are weighing on Boris Johnson’s mind, most notably there is the extraordinary poll out of Scotland suggesting that 58 per cent of people would vote for independence and 42 per cent for the union.

“It is understood that a no-deal Brexit would weigh in that independence argument as well”

“So perhaps the calculation of just how far Boris will move starts to change.”

This will be very worrying for The prime minister as he will be in the dilemma of comprising with the EU or risk splitting up the UK which he has said on multiple occasions is the last thing he would want to happen.

