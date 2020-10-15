SPAIN’S GDP will shrink by 12.8% this year, experts warn. The decline comes amid the economic crisis provoked by coronavirus and lockdown.

Experts primarily blame the effect of travel restrictions on tourists for the collapse. Tourism accounts for around of 14% of GDP in this country and employs three million. The onset of a second wave of infections dispelled hope of a late season for those in the tourist trade, and the recent closure of bars and restaurants in Catalonia has not helped matters.

The GDP of France, the country with the highest annual rate of tourists – almost 90 million per year – will fall by 9.8%, three points less than the Spanish.

Professor of Economics at Pompeu Fabra University, José García Montalvo points out that Spain is badly adapted to deal with crises.

“We have been talking for a long time that the sun and beach model is not sustainable,” he said

