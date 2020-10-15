Spain registers a further 13,318 cases in the past 24 hours.

The new Spanish tally sees the country with one of the higher increases since the end of the summer.

This uptick in cases comes after a number of months that has seen Spain’s figures level out and only vary relatively slightly on a daily basis.

This increase sees the addition of over 13,300 take the total Spanish tally to date to 921,374. This has only been a slight acceleration from the recent increases however it is below the increases and daily totals that the country was seeing at the height of the pandemics first wave.

However, the current increase in specific areas are still seeing additional restrictions put in place with Catalonia considering further restrictions that would see bars and restaurants have to close.

In the same period of the past 24 hours, Spain has seen an increase in deaths by 140 individuals taking the countries total deaths to 33,553.

Fernando Simon, the health emergency coordinator, is quoted as saying, “Spain is stabilising, but the territorial differences are important. We cannot let our guard down. In none of the regions we have the incidence indicators we’d like to have.”

