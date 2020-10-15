Spain is to introduce a new four-tier alert system for coronavirus infections that needs to be agreed between the regional governments and the central Spanish government.

The draft document has been dispatched to regional officials with the purpose of clarifying the specific criteria and classifications that will then impact the ability of movement between areas and regions of the country.

-- Advertisement --



Currently, the Spanish Government is working in coordination with autonomous region officials to pave the way for distinctive criteria that will be taken to further attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected that the system will follow a proposed four-tier system with a number of areas expected to be placed immediately into the most extreme level of the system which will be implemented at for populations over 5,000 people. The proposed levels will be listed as low, moderate, high or extreme.

However, even once the system and its criteria are defined, the decisions for implementation will still be left in the hands of the regional authorities for now.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Spain is to introduce a new four-tier alert system”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!