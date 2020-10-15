Sinead O’Connor’s mental health is so bad she cannot leave the house

IRISH singer Sinead O’Connor reached out to fans when she revealed her mental health is so bad it has stopped her being able to buy food.

The singer, uses two Twitter accounts, one managing her professional business with an official blue tick and another under her Islamic name Shuhanda Sadaqat, which she used to make the heartbreaking plea.

After the tweets on Wednesday, October 14, the following afternoon she returned to the site to assure fans and followers, ‘All good now : ) found meal delivery service : ) Am replete and happy : )’.

Sinead’s mental health problems have been well documented over the years and she often uses social media as a sounding board for her problems.

She tweeted, ‘Ok here goes a reach out. I’ve been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma-related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating…

‘It’s because it’s made me so agoraphobic I can’t go to the shops. And I’m starving. I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take-outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option…