Scotland considers travel ban with rest of UK

NICOLA Sturgeon is considering a ban on travel to Scotland from the North of England, where COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed.

Having strongly supported the decision of Welsh First Minister to ban people from so-called Covid hot-spots travelling to Wales, Ms. Sturgeon is now also considering a travel ban with the rest of the UK.

Ms. Sturgeon has called on Boris Johnson to urgently strike a four nations deal “on travel restrictions where necessary from high prevalence areas in one UK nation to lower prevalence to others”. However, she is adamant that she “will also take whatever action we consider necessary” if he fails to do so.

Responding to Welsh First Minister Mr. Drakeford’s travel ban announcement, Ms. Sturgeon took to Twitter yesterday to show her support.

Fully support @fmwales on this. These are public health decisions, and nothing to do with constitutional or political debates. @scotgov will also take whatever action we consider necessary to control COVID. https://t.co/FTFKIwBrfE

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 14, 2020

Ms. Sturgeon has been warning Scottish people about the dangers of travel to areas in the top two tiers of England over the upcoming October holidays.

