School children in Kenya have been sprayed with disinfectant by teachers

School children in Kenya have been sprayed with disinfectant to protect them from coronavirus.

A viral video has Kenyans furious as it shows young school children being sprayed all over with disinfectant to prevent infection from, and the spread of, COVID-19 with the school.

The video shows the children being sprayed with the substance through a mechanism usually used for spraying crops and plants with pesticide.

An assumably back to school sanitization exercise being conducted on students. What can you say?

pic.twitter.com/iSRXDKDjJC — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 12, 2020



A number of angry Kenyan parents have taken to social media to denounce the practices with one stating, “Oh well, looks like my children will be home-schooling for some time into the foreseeable future.

Another said, “How did adults sit down and decided that spraying children like this contains #Covid19? What happened to running water and soap?”

Dr Rashid Aman, the administrative secretary at the Kenyan health ministry, reacted with fury and outrage at Kenya’s daily Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, October 15. He distinctly cautioned all schools against the practices stating, “Those chemicals should not be used on humans…only on surfaces,”

To date, Kenya has recorded a total of 42,000 infections accompanied by 700 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

