CAMPAIGN group #SaveNightclubs aim to help many UK nightclubs who fear closure due the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

The group says they are a nationwide coalition representing over one hundred nightclubs and thousands of staff, who are urging the UK government to #SaveNightclubs.

According to the group, they are not asking to risk public health, but rather, are asking for a lifeline to help the industry survive in the coming weeks and months.

In to a survey by the group, more than half of the one hundred nightclubs they are representing fear they could close within a month with round four-fifths expecting to close permanently by Christmas.

Some nightclubs have not been allowed to reopen since the lockdown was lifted.

The #SaveNightclubs campaign states that very few nightclubs are actually receiving help from the UK’s Culture Recovery Fund so they have started the group in order to provide financial survival packages beyond the Recovery Fund, an action that would help lessen the Covid-19 impact on the sector and assist in future reopening’s for venues.

#SaveNightclubs also want to introduce a protection plan from eviction for nightclubs during and immediately after the crisis, and an extension of the business rate relief until April 2022, which would enable nightclubs to get back on their feet in 2021.

