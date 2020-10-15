Salamanca back in a level of lockdown from midnight Friday for 14 days after a hike in Covid-19 infections.

THE Minister of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León, Verónica Casado, confirmed today that Salamanca will begin a period of perimeter confinement and capacity limitations.

-- Advertisement --



The decision was made yesterday and the mayor of Salamanca, Carlos García Carbayo, was notified last night.

The measures, the same as those enforced in León and Palencia, mean it will not be possible to leave or enter Salamanca without just cause.

Drinking while seated or standing at a bar will be prohibited and all gatherings must be kept to a maximum of six people.

Smoking on terraces will also be banned, even if social distancing can be respected.

All establishments, commercial premises and services open to the public may not exceed 50 per cent of the allowed capacity and must abide by the legally authorised closing time of 11 pm, with no new customers after 10pm.

Food delivery services will still be allowed.

This time limitation will not apply to pharmaceutical, medical, veterinary, petrol stations and others considered essential.

Sports may be carried out in sports facilities, at 50 per cent of the maximum capacity indoors and 60 per cent outdoors.

Sports practice in groups is limited to a maximum of six people.

Capacity at wakes will be restricted to a maximum of 15 people in outdoor spaces or 10 in closed spaces.

The Ministry of Health is not considering closing classrooms at this point.

The move follows 106 new coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, with fears there is a growing trend of rising figures.

The coronavirus reproduction index in Salamanca is 1.24 and the average in the region is 1.08.

Thank you for reading this article “Salamanca back in a level of lockdown from midnight Friday”.

For more up-to-the-minute International, National and Local News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.