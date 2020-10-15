Russia approves second Covid vaccine

RUSSIA has approved its second Covid vaccine for use by the public.

Vladimir Putin himself announced in a TV address that the vaccine is safe and could provide immunity for up to six months, despite not having undergone mass testing yet.

The two-shot EpiVacCorona vaccine has been tested on 100 volunteers in early-stage trials.. Putin disclosed that his daughter had received the first vaccine and experienced slight side effects and developed antibodies.

The first vaccine, Sputnik V, was approved by the government in August after only 76 volunteer trials and it is currently available to at-risk groups such as doctors and teachers while mass testing is being carried out.

To date, Sputnik has undergone trials on 40,000 volunteers and similar tests on EpiVacCorona are expected to take place in November or December.

However, Putin stressed the importance of making the vaccine available to the public as soon as possible: “We now need to increase production of the first vaccine and the second vaccine,” he said.

