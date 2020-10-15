Mother left mortified as daughter takes lube to school

A MOTHER has been left ‘mortified’ after discovering her daughter had taken her lube to school mistaking it for hand sanitiser.

Louise Hosie, 36, discovered the bottle of ‘Heat Wave’ lubricant in five-year-old Summer’s school coat as she emptied the pockets. She believes the youngster spotted the Ann Summers’ logo and presumed it was labelled with her name.

Louise, from Livingstone, said, ‘I was like “oh my god, why have you got that?” and she said “it’s for my hands, for the germs”.’

Speaking to The Sun Louise said, ‘I found it really funny, but I was mortified at the same time.’

Louise explained that she had bought a £20 balloon from Ann Summers which is popped to reveal a mystery item, adding, ‘Mine was two bottles of lube and some perfume, but I’d just left it in the box, it hadn’t been touched. ‘I went to wash Summer’s school jacket the other day and I was emptying out her pockets and I found it.’

She claimed, ‘Summer said she liked it because it felt hot and smooth, and it turns out it’s the warming lube I’d won!’

Louise said, ‘I had to tell her “this is for mummy, this needs to go in the cupboard”. ‘And then I asked her if she’d used it with her friends and she said yes. I was so embarrassed.’ The mum, who works in retail, has no idea how long Summer had been using the lube, but thinks it can’t have been more than a couple of days as none of her teachers spotted the mistake.